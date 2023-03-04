Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,366 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.14% of Target Hospitality worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

In related news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 30,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $299,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk purchased 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $68,074.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,256.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $3,889,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Hospitality stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

