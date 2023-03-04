Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,184 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

