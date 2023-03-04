Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,895 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,678,000 after purchasing an additional 751,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 58.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $36.12 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

