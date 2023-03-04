Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Up 12.0% in February

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Stock Up 1.6 %

Enerplus Increases Dividend

NYSE ERF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. 664,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,605. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.74%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

