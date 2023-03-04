Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.90

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 195685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.