Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 5.7%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 1,781,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,644,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -166.75 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 8,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,159 shares in the company, valued at $905,458.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

