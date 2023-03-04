Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston Sells 48,238 Shares of Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $27,013.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Cesar Johnston sold 9,533 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $7,149.75.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Cesar Johnston sold 19,000 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $18,620.00.

Energous Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $0.58 on Friday. Energous Co. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Institutional Trading of Energous

About Energous

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

