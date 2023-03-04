Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston Sells 48,238 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATTGet Rating) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $27,013.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 15th, Cesar Johnston sold 9,533 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $7,149.75.
  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Cesar Johnston sold 19,000 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $18,620.00.

Energous Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $0.58 on Friday. Energous Co. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Institutional Trading of Energous

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energous

(Get Rating)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.