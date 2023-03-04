Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFX. Raymond James cut shares of Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.47.

TSE EFX opened at C$9.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.85. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.99 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

