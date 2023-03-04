Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ESRT opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.