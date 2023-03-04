Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in February

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Emergent Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGMCF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.13. 1,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,365. Emergent Metals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.
Emergent Metals Company Profile
