Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in February

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGMCF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.13. 1,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,365. Emergent Metals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

