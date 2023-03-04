Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $377.75.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $318.43 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $255.52 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.53 and its 200-day moving average is $340.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

