Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.41

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.41 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 77 ($0.93). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.93), with a volume of 1,951 shares traded.

Eleco Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £62.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,516.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.71.

Eleco Company Profile

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo; Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative building information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

