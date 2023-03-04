Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 26.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of ESTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

