Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.065-$1.067, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Elastic also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.53%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,765,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Elastic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Elastic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.