EJF Capital LLC Invests $301,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $146.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.30.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

