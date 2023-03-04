EJF Capital LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 172,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 320,855 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $3,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $43,263,871.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770,084 shares of company stock worth $81,073,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.