EJF Capital LLC Buys New Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of ODP by 51.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODP Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ODP opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ODP Company Profile

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

