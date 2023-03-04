EHP Funds Inc. Reduces Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,955,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,217,000 after buying an additional 173,657 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,842,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,245,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,876,000 after buying an additional 408,058 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $35.80 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

Insider Activity

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

