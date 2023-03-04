EHP Funds Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

