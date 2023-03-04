EHP Funds Inc. Purchases 6,560 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

EHP Funds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amcor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 46.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 406,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

