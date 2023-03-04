EHP Funds Inc. Makes New $153,000 Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

