EHP Funds Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLW)

EHP Funds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLW – Get Rating) by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,300 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Kairous Acquisition were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kairous Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Kairous Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of KACLW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Kairous Acquisition Company Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on opportunities in Asia excluding China. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

