EHP Funds Inc. Buys New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Stories

