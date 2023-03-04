EHP Funds Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

EHP Funds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.