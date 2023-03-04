EHP Funds Inc. Boosts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

EHP Funds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

