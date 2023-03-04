EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on XPEL to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of XPEL opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. XPEL has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $46,152.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,708,049.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 804,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,438,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $46,152.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808,498 shares in the company, valued at $56,708,049.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,658 shares of company stock valued at $6,675,317. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in XPEL by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

