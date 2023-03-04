EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on XPEL to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of XPEL opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. XPEL has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in XPEL by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
