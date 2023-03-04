Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $2.83 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,647,000 after acquiring an additional 129,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $100.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

