Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.88.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

