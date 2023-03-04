Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 5.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AerCap by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in AerCap by 8.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

