Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 9,509 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 197.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 185.2% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nasdaq by 121.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.22 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

