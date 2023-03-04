Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 37,379 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,379 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of Teradata worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Teradata by 2.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 34.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teradata by 22.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,981 shares of company stock worth $1,959,969. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 134.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

