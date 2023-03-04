Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 2,303 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $290.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $232.97 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,512,336.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,914. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

