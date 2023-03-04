Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Williams Trading downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

V.F. Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,050 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VFC stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.66%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.