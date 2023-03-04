Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 183.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 62.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $62,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NI opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

