ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Up 8%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 5,680,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 2,704,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

ECR Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.84.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECR Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECR Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.