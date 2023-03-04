Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $717,631.80 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $163.40. 880,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.95.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
