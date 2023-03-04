Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $717,631.80 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $163.40. 880,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.95.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.