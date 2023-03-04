Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in US Foods by 157.6% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 53.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

US Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

In other US Foods news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,185.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,317 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USFD opened at $38.67 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.