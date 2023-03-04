Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $45.70 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The business had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,940 shares of company stock worth $310,388. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

