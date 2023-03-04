Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in YETI by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.0% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Up 2.8 %

YETI opened at $39.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.50. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $65.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.