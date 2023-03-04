Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $125.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,360 shares in the company, valued at $27,209,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

