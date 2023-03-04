Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Expedia Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $203.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.90.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

