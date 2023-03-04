Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $598,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.26 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

