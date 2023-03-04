Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $52,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $113.77 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.