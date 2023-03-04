Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $576,000 Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $89.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $89.41.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

