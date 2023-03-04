Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,470 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,960,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,143,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $695.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $727.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $685.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

