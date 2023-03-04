Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in UGI by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UGI by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in UGI by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays increased their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

