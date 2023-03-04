Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

