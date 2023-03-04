eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.92.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s payout ratio is -41.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

