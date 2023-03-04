Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. 56,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,173. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 35,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 798,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 419,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It aims to invest primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks. The company was founded on January 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

