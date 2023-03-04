Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

EVM stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.